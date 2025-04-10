Dodgers' $5.4 Million All-Star Still A Few Weeks Away From Returning, Says Manager
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had an abysmal week in terms of injuries, poor performances, and a three-game losing skid, but some more help looks to be on the way.
One of the many pitchers — and unfortunately, All-Stars — on the injured list is right-hander Tony Gonsolin. After making a case to be the team's fifth starter in the rotation, a back injury towards the end of spring sent him to the IL.
Gonsolin has been rehabbing in Triple-A Oklahoma and already threw 1.2 innings in his first start of 2025 and 3.1 innings in his second on Wednesday.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke on Gonsolin and how the team plans to ramp him up in the coming weeks.
“He’s going to be built up to three innings (in his next rehab start),” Roberts said. “Then I think the plan for him is to make sure he gets up to five innings or potentially six innings. So, he’s a few weeks away.”
In the midst of a week that has been full of losing games and pitching injuries, Dodgers fans can breathe a little easier knowing that an All-Star starter is on his way back.
Gonsolin hasn't seen an MLB mound since August of 2023. He missed all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but knew that 2025 was shaping up to be a great bounce back year.
“I was in a really good spot,” Gonsolin said of his late spring injury. “I felt like my body was feeling great. Throw felt really good. It felt really clean. Executing pitches. And then to have something like that, non-baseball-related, really sucked, honestly.”
Gonsolin is one of 12 Dodgers pitchers on the injured list, but he is looking to make his way back to the majors and contribute to the team once again.
