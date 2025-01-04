Dodgers $63 Million Free Agent Could Sign Back With Former Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers parted ways with starting pitcher Walker Buehler this offseason, and it's likely starting pitcher Jack Flaherty will also find a new team.
Since the Baltimore Orioles lost out on the best pitcher on the free agent market in Corbin Burnes this winter, the team has set its sights on an alternative solution in Flaherty, according to The Athletic's Will Sammon and Katie Woo.
"To that end, the Orioles are pursuing remaining free agents and trade candidates to add to their starting rotation, league sources said," Sammon and Woo wrote. "They have interest in a possible reunion with Jack Flaherty, the league sources said."
Flaherty spent a portion of the 2023 season with the Orioles where he sported a 6.75 ERA across seven starts. He also recorded the highest hits-per-nine-inning rate (11.9) of his career in Baltimore. Nonetheless, both Flaherty and the Orioles are interested in a reunion following his standout season with the Dodgers.
Flaherty is seeking a long-term contract, reportedly a five-year deal, at least. Spotrac has his market value at a three-year, $63 million deal.
The right-hander is coming off a season where he posted a 3.17 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 162 innings, splitting the season with the Tigers and Dodgers. Flaherty's 3.17 ERA was his lowest mark in four seasons and his 162 total innings pitched marked his highest since 2019.
Flaherty could join any rotation that is in need of an upgrade, which includes the San Diego Padres, Tigers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Texas Rangers. There's a real possibility the Dodgers could lose two of the three starting pitchers in the rotation that helped them win a World Series. The Dodgers miraculously won their eighth title with a rotation made up of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Buehler, and Flaherty after injuries sidelined other starters.
While the Dodgers have hinted toward making a few more moves this winter, it's unlikely the team will bring back Flaherty.
“We’ve made some moves that have set a real strong foundation for a successful team,” general manager Brandon Gomes said. “Now we’ll take the next couple weeks leading up to spring training to explore what’s out there.
“We’ll continue to try to make moves we feel are needle-movers. Whether that’s impact moves, or depth moves, all those play into our quest to repeat.”
One of those moves was adding Hyseong Kim on Friday. However, it's unlikely L.A. makes any additions to the rotation until Roki Sasaki has picked his next team.
