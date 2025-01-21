Dodgers' $63M All-Star Free Agent Predicted to Sign With LA's Biggest Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been bringing all kinds of talent to their roster for the upcoming season.
Extending Tommy Edman while bringing back Blake Treinen and fan-favorite Teoscar Hernández all came with their own drama calculated risk from the front office.
Throwing in new additions like Korea Baseball Organization three-time Gold Glove Award winner Hyeseong Kim and Cy Young award winner Blake Snell, this offseason has greatly improved an already championship-tested roster.
In just the last three days, L.A. won the long-awaited Roki Sasaki sweepstakes and then added a true closer — a recent rarity for the Dodgers — in Tanner Scott.
Especially in the pitching department, the margins are extremely tight. There is likely not much extra room —budget-wise and talent-wise— on this new roster.
The few downfalls of a roster rebuild this significant is that not everyone from the previous team can be brought back. Even if they were a helpful piece in the championship run, and even if they rooted for the Dodgers growing up a few miles away from the stadium.
Jack Flaherty is almost certain to not return to the Dodgers.
Flaherty made his way to the Dodgers in 2024 as a trade-deadline acquisition with the Detroit Tigers. As a Tiger, his ERA was 2.95 through 18 starts.
Upon his trade to Los Angeles, Flaherty's ERA rose to 3.58, but his 6-2 record in 10 starts were key in the Dodgers road to October. However, it's hard to imagine him returning to a roster overflowing with talent.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently linked Flaherty to the Dodgers' bitter rival up North: The San Francisco Giants.
The Giants are in need of another ace — as Snell made his way down to Los Angeles — and Flaherty can easily fill that role.
Logan Webb, who went 13-10 for San Francisco last season with a 3.47 ERA, would be a great complement to Flaherty in the would-be rotation should the Giants sign him. MLB veteran and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander also made his way up to the Bay Area.
Flaherty, however necessary he may be to a ball club, is not a cheap option, though.
His market value according to Spotrac is about three years and $63 million. But after the Giants missed out on Corbin Burnes and recently lost out on Sasaki, it seems increasingly more likely that the free agent Dodger could end up wearing the rival's uniform.
