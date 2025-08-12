Dodgers' $66 Million All-Star Reveals He Almost Didn't Return to LA in Free Agency
The Dodgers might have done more for Teoscar Hernández than he did for the Dodgers. Making his second foray into free agency last winter, fresh off a World Series victory, the 32-year-old outfielder landed a three-year, $66 million contract with options for 2028 and 2029.
The same cannot be said for Hernández and the Toronto Blue Jays.
More news: Former Dodgers All-Star Flew to Tampa to Help Mookie Betts End Career-Worst Slump
From 2017-22, Hernández accrued 10.6 Wins Above Replacement, won two Silver Slugger Awards, and made his first career All-Star team in Toronto. The Jays clinched a pair of Wild Card berths in six seasons with Herández, but did not win a game either time.
After one season in Seattle (2023), and one in Los Angeles (2024), Hernández very nearly returned to Toronto for the 2025 season. He worked out during the offseason with Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hernández's agent negotiated with both the Blue Jays and Dodgers. Ultimately, an offer arrived that convinced Hernández to return to L.A.
“We actually came really close to a reunion so I can come back to Toronto,” Hernández told Shi Davidi of SportsNet. “They were trying to do a couple of things, I'm not going to say what, but they were trying to do a couple things first. And they said if this worked out, we can get together, we can sit down and talk about a contract. So, yes, it was really close.”
Hernández went 3-for-11 with a double and five strikeouts in three games against the Blue Jays over the weekend.
More news: Dodgers Fan Favorite Champion Reveals Timeline for Potential Return to LA
When Hernández agreed to the Dodgers' offer, the Blue Jays pivoted to sign Anthony Santander to a five-year contract for a guaranteed $92.5 million. The switch-hitting slugger has been limited to 50 games because of a shoulder injury. He's hit .179 with only six home runs while healthy.
Toronto is thriving without Santander or Hernández. They avoided a series sweep by beating the Dodgers on Sunday. That gave them a 69-50 record, good for first place in the American League East.
“I always watch (Blue Jays) games because of Vladdy, Bo, (George) Springer and all the guys I played with when I was there,” Hernández told Davidi. “I always am going to wish the best for everybody. Hopefully they can keep going the way they're going right now. Hopefully we can meet in the World Series. That would be awesome. They're playing really good baseball, playing hard and doing the little things in clutch moments.
"They put together a really good team beside the big names Vladdy, Bo and Springer, put the right pieces together, and that's why they're having success.”
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, visit Dodgers on SI.