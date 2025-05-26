Dodgers' $72 Million Addition Doesn't Want to Make Excuses for Struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching staff has struggled in the month of May to keep the team in games, and one of the bigger acquisitions over the winter has struggled to prove his worth so far.
Closer Tanner Scott was one of the biggest additions to the Dodgers' bullpen, coming over from the San Diego Padres in free agency.
He was traded to the Padres at the deadline from the Miami Marlins, where he really established himself as one of the more reliable arms out of the bullpen in baseball.
The Dodgers made Scott one of the highest-paid relievers in baseball, signing him to a four year deal worth $72 million.
While he started the season well for the most part, he has gone through some serious struggles over the past few weeks, especially as the team has leaned on him due to injury issues in the pitching staff.
Scott blew his fourth save of the season on Friday against the New York Mets, costing the team an easy win against a National League rival. They eneded up winning in extra innings, but had to use four more relievers in the process.
It was his third appearance in four days, and when asked if the intense workload played a role, Scott denied that as a reason for his latest struggles.
“I didn’t even think about it like that,” Scott told reporters. “I just wish I would have located better and got guys out.”
Scott has pitched 23.2 innings on the season, saving 10 out of 14 opportunities. His fastball velocity has been slightly lower than last season, with it dropping from 97.2 mph to 96.4 mph.
His ERA, expected ERA, and FIP are higher than they have been over his last two seasons as well. His WAR is only 0.3, a far cry from the 2.8 WAR and 1.6 WAR he has generated over the past few seasons.
There is some light at the end of the tunnel for Scott, who has an expected FIP of 2.37, much lower than his actual figure of 3.41, which could signal some positive regression headed his way.
The Dodgers still have an extended pitching injured list, and reinforcements are not set to come anytime soon, which means the team likely continues to rely on Scott, for better or worse.
