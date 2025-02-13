Dodgers $74M Target Expected to Be Traded Before Opening Day: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado ever since he posted a series of photos on Instagram along with the song "dodger blue" early in the offseason.
The Dodgers have not publicly expressed interest in Arenado, but general manager Brandon Gomes said the defending champions would not close the door on opportunities to bring in more talent.
"On the other front, you never say never and we'll continue to be opportunistic at looking at places at how to round out the roster," Gomes said. "But we feel very happy with what we've done to this point."
In Arenado's case, MLB insider Mark Feinsand believes the St. Louis Cardinals will trade him before Opening Day. Arenado in many ways controls his own destiny since he has to waive the no-trade clause to be moved, but he will likely be wearing a new uniform come Opening Day.
"Position players are reporting to Cardinals camp on Feb. 16," Feinsand said on MLB Network. "You would think that the Cardinals would love to get Arenado trade done before then. I think there will be urgency on the Cardinals' part. I would be surprised if Arenado is a Cardinal come Opening Day."
Feinsand mentioned the New York Yankees as a potential suitor for Arenado, but Cardinals beat writer John Denton has always insisted the 10-time Gold Glove winner is hoping to land with the defending champions.
Denton reported a few weeks ago the Cardinals re-engaged the Dodgers in trade talks for Arenado.
"After failing to make much trade progress elsewhere throughout January, the Cardinals reengaged the Red Sox, Yankees and Dodgers about possible restructured deals for the star third baseman," Denton wrote.
Denton told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain the Dodgers were downplaying their interest.
“I think it’s strong,” Denton said of the Dodgers’ interest. “They know that Nolan would like to be there. That’s his first choice. He grew up in Orange County, he grew up a fan of the Dodgers.”
Denton strongly stated: “Nolan is gonna hold out until the Dodgers tell him ‘No’ to his face.”
The Dodgers have an abundance of talent on the roster, but it would be an error to completely count out the defending champions in the Arenado trade talks.
The L.A. organization has shown how unpredictable it can be this winter in the best way possible. It would not be too outlandish to think the Dodgers would add Arenado before Opening Day.
