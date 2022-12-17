Dodgers: A Look at Noah Syndergaard's Full Possible Contract

The Dodgers added a much-needed arm to the rotation in Noah Syndergaard a couple of days ago. It’s not a superstar like fans may have expected, but it’s a solid player who has upside even at the age of 30.

Syndergaard will bring his talents back to Southern California for a one-year, $13 million. Dodgers insider for the Athletic, Fabian Ardaya, gave us the possible incentives for the newly acquired pitcher.

Last season, Syndergaard pitched 134.2 innings in 25 games in a healthy season. Before 2022, he pitched in a career-high 197.2 innings with the New York Mets going 10-8 record with a 4.28 ERA and starting in 32 games.



It’s very possible that he will reach these goals if he stays healthy, but it’s also very possible that he doesn’t due to Dave Roberts being the manager.

Every Dodger fan knows how Roberts operates when it comes down to letting pitchers go to distance regardless of how great they are doing.

Good thing for Syndergaard; he’ll be coached under one of the best pitching coaches in the game, Mark Prior, who has a track record of revitalizing pitchers' careers. Health is the only thing that could stop Thor from a comeback year in 2023; let’s hope he hits those benchmarks and makes that money for his sake and for the sake of the Dodgers.

We’re excited to see Noah don the Dodger blue and play for the real L.A. team.