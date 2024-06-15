Dodgers a Potential Landing Spot For Manager Banned in Astros Cheating Scandal: Report
There have been some wild rumors pertaining to the game of baseball throughout the years.
Some end up having validity to them -- while others end up being as foolish as they sounded when initially reported.
The thought of the Dodgers being connected to anyone from the Houston Astros team embroiled in the infamous cheating scandal years ago seems highly unlikely.
However, according to Boston Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo, a potential reunion between the Dodgers, and of all people -- Alex Cora -- could occur.
Cotillo appeared on Foul Territory earlier this week. According to the MLB pundit, he believes current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora could be an option for a host of contenders. This list -- which features the Phillies and Yankees -- also includes the Dodgers.
Cora's contract is set to end at the conclusion of this season. Though he was the leader of the team that was penalized for cheating, he is still widely considered to be among the best managers in the sport.
There's also the preexisting link he has to the Dodgers' franchise. Cora was drafted by Los Angeles and spent the first seven years of his career with the franchise.
As one recalls, he was banned for a full season in the aftermath of the scandal which likely cost the Dodgers the 2017 World Series. Weirdly, he was replaced by current Dodgers assistant Ron Roenicke.
Moving the story even more full circle, Cora was a teammate in LA with current Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.
Roberts has his fair share of critics, namely for his bullpen usage during the postseason. One cannot deny the positive impact he's had on the franchise -- both as a manager and as a representative of the Dodgers.
While it's unlikely L.A. would move on from Roberts, another quick postseason exit may make things interesting.