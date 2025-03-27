Dodgers Acquire Pitcher From Red Sox in Last-Minute Trade Before Opening Day
With less than five hours before the home opener, the Los Angeles Dodgers have made a trade.
The Dodgers acquired right-hander Noah Davis from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers transferred Emmet Sheehan to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.
Davis will report to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, Oklahoma City. In December, he agreed to a minor league contract with the Red Sox.
In 2024, Davis made a career-high nine outings for the Colorado Rockies producing a 5.58 ERA with a 15.6 percent strikeout rate across 20.1 innings.
The right-hander was selected by the Rockies in the 11th round of the 2018 draft. He has a career 7.71 ERA with a 5.66 FIP in 51.1 innings of work in the big leagues.
The trade appears to coincide with the numerous Dodgers pitchers starting the season on the injured list. While the L.A. front office made it a priority to acquire pitching reinforcements this winter, the Dodgers have 11 pitchers already on the injured list.
Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Grove, Edgardo Henriquez, Kyle Hurt, Clayton Kershaw, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan, and Gavin Stone will begin the 2025 campaign on the IL.
