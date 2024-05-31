Dodgers Activate Dominant Reliever Off Injured List, DFA Struggling Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have one of their best relievers back on Friday for their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.
Right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips, who's been out since May 3 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, has been activated off the 15-day injured list and is available to pitch on Friday. To make room on the active roster, right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernández has been designated for assignment.
Philips will provide a huge jolt to the L.A. bullpen, one that's struggled with consistency over the last few weeks.
Before Phillips went down with the injury, he was among the best relievers in baseball, allowing just one earned run in 13.2 innings of work. That gave him a 0.66 ERA, and he also had eight saves and 17 strikeouts.
Phillips is expected to slot right back into his role as the team's closer, meaning the revolving door of closers can revert back to their roles as setup men and middle relievers. That will bring some much-needed stability to the L.A. bullpen, as they await the returns of numerous other injured pieces such as Brusdar Graterol, Joe Kelly, and Ryan Brasier.
As for Hernández, he struggled mightily with L.A. to the tune of an 8.38 ERA in five appearances. He allowed five home runs and nine earned runs across 9.2 innings of work.