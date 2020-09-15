Dodgers Activate Justin Turner From IL, Option Josh Sborz

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated infielder Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list and have optioned right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz.

"Turner, 35, missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Prior to going on the IL, he appeared in 32 games for the Dodgers, slashing .282/.384/.410 with two homers and 20 RBI. The Long Beach, CA native is in his seventh season with the Boys in Blue

"Sborz, 26, made three appearances for the Dodgers, allowing one earned in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts. In parts of two seasons over 10 games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (9 ER/12.0 IP) and nine strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier went 24-20 with a 3.53 ERA (144 ER/367.1 IP) and 370 strikeouts in 157 minor league games (46 starts) for the Dodgers. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers."