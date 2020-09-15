SI.com
InsideTheDodgers
Dodgers Activate Justin Turner From IL, Option Josh Sborz

Howard Cole

Per the club:

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated infielder Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list and have optioned right-handed pitcher Josh Sborz.

"Turner, 35, missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Prior to going on the IL, he appeared in 32 games for the Dodgers, slashing .282/.384/.410 with two homers and 20 RBI. The Long Beach, CA native is in his seventh season with the Boys in Blue

"Sborz, 26, made three appearances for the Dodgers, allowing one earned in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts. In parts of two seasons over 10 games, the right-hander is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (9 ER/12.0 IP) and nine strikeouts. The former Virginia Cavalier went 24-20 with a 3.53 ERA (144 ER/367.1 IP) and 370 strikeouts in 157 minor league games (46 starts) for the Dodgers. He was originally drafted in the second round of the 2015 First Year Player Draft by the Dodgers."

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

by

Persona-Driven Fabio

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

7 Takeaways From Dodgers Embarrassing 7-2 Loss to Padres

Trent Grisham may have awakened a sleeping giant with his beyond-obnoxious Bonds-like twirl, Jose Bautista bat flip diss of Clayton Kershaw followed by a couple of f-bombs directed at the visitor's dugout. Barry hit 762 home runs in his career; Joey Bats 344. Grisham has 15. He'll learn a thing or two before it's all over, I'm quite sure. And maybe sooner rather than later.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

2020 Postseason Schedule Announced

Postseason to Begin on Tuesday, September 29th with AL Wild Card Series

Howard Cole

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Mookie Betts at 2B, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: DBacks 5, Dodgers 2. Riley Smith the winner (1-0), Tony Gonsolin the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (12) and A.J. Pollock (9). Dodgers fall to 32-13, 3 1/2 games ahead of the Padres, Arizona improves to 16-29]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, DBacks 8. Kenley Jansen the winner (3-0), Yoan Lopez the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Gavin Lux 2 (2). Dodgers improve to 31-12, Arizona falls to 15-28.]

Howard Cole

by

Sansastarkwins

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, DBacks 4. Jake McGee the winner (3-1), Kevin Ginkel the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (14) and Kike Hernandez (4). Dodgers improve to 32-12, Arizona falls to 15-29.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at San Diego Series Preview

The Dodgers have won four of the seven games between these two teams thus far this season and have outscored San Diego 36-23. However, the last of those games came on August 13. The Padres turned over roughly 30 percent of their active roster at the August 31 trading deadline and enter this series with the third-best record in the majors (31-17, mere percentage points behind the 30-16 White Sox), the second-best run differential (+78, a run ahead of the White Sox), and a seven-game winning streak that is the longest active streak in the majors.

Cliff Corcoran