Dodgers Activate Walker Buehler IL, Option Scott Alexander

Howard Cole

The Dodgers activated right-hander Walker Buehler from the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning and he will start against Zac Gallen and the DBacks at Chavez Ravine tonight. In somewhat of a surprise, the odd man out is left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, who was optioned to the club's alternate site at USC.

Buehler was placed on the IL with a blister on his pitching hand August 23, retroactive to August 21. On that date, the 26-year-old tossed six strong innings, allowing four hits and a run, with no walks and 11 strikeouts versus the Rockies at Dodger Stadium. By far his best outing of the season. He'd struggled to get back to his usual dominant self after not throwing during the shutdown (4.32 ERA, 4.71 FIP and 1.041 WHIP on the year). The one missed start shouldn't affect Buehler much. Look for what should be a great pitching matchup with Arizona's right-hander Zac Gallen. Tonight at 6:40 p.m.

Gallen is 24-year-old right-hander in his second season, currently posting a 2.09 ERA, a 3.82 FIP, a 1.023 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Alexander had been pitching well up until last night, when he semi-melted down after getting two quick outs in the ninth inning of a 6-1 game, allowing a walk, a home run and a walk before being replaced by Kenley Jansen, who got the final out.

Overall, Alexander has a 2.92 ERA, a 1.459 WHIP and a 5.98 FIP. Those last two stats may illustrate the problem to the extent that there is one. In the meantime, Los Angeles still has southpaws Victor Gonzalez, Jake McGee, Adam Kolarek and, as of last night, Alex Wood in the bullpen.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K.

DBacks at Dodgers Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Update: Final score: Dodgers 6, DBacks 3. Julio Urias the winner (3-0), Alex Young (1-2). No L.A. home runs. Dodgers improve to 27-10, Arizona falls to 14-22.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Sunday at 11:35 a.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 2. Scott Alexander the winner (2-0), Kyle Gibson the loser (1-4). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (9), Cody Bellinger (10) and Will Smith (4). Dodgers improve to 26-10. Texas falls to 12-21.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Saturday at 4:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 7, Rangers 4. Blake Treinen the winner 3-1, Lance Lynn the loser (4-1). L.A. home runs by Cody Bellinger (9) and Max Muncy (9). Dodgers improve to 25-10, Texas falls to 12-20).]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers at Rangers Game Thread, Friday at 5:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: Final score: Rangers 6, Dodgers 2. Joely Rodriguez the winner (1-0), Jake McGee the loser (2-1). No L.A. home runs. Texas improves to 12-19, L.A. falls to 24-10.]

Howard Cole

by

JC60

Dodgers Trade Ross Stripling to Toronto for Two Players to Be Named Later

Stay tuned. More when it comes available.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers at Giants Doubleheader Game Thread, Thursday at 1:05 p.m. PT

[Updated: First game final score: Dodgers 7, Giants 0. Clayton Kershaw the winner (4-1), Logan Webb the loser (2-3). L.A. home runs by AJ Pollock (6). Second game final score: Dodgers 2, Giants 0. Victor Gonzalez the winner (2-0), Kevin Gausman the loser (1-2). L.A. homers by Joc Pederson (5). Dodgers sweep and improve to 24-9. Giants fall to 15-18.]

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Do Next to Nothing and Remain the Best Team in Baseball

The Dodgers were the best team in baseball yesterday and they remain baseball's best today. But they did not get Lance Lynn. They did not get a relief pitcher. They did not get a veteran bench man in the David Freese mold. They did trade struggling starter Ross Stripling for the proverbial players to be named later, however, in a deal announced an hour after the trade deadline.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Get Kendall Williams in Ross Stripling Trade

He's 6-6, 205 and was taken by Jays in the second round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida). He appeared in six games for the 2019 Rookie Gulf Coast League Blue Jays (five starts), recording a 1.13 ERA and a 0.813 WHIP, with 19 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Howard Cole

by

Howard Cole

Dodgers Place Justin Turner on IL, Activate Edwin Rios, Alex Wood

With the roster opening created by the trading of Ross Stripling to the Blue Jays Monday, the Dodgers have activated left-hander Alex Wood, who be in uniform tonight and pitch out of the bullpen, at least for the moment.

Howard Cole

Diamondbacks at Dodgers Series Preview

By coincidence, both the Dodgers and Diamondbacks donated a struggling starter to the Buffalo Blue Jays’ effort to back into this year’s expanded playoffs. Ray had a 7.84 ERA in seven starts on the season, allowed seven home runs in his first four starts, and walked 17 in 14 innings in his last three. The Dodgers got two players to be named later from the Jays for righty Ross Stripling, who had a 7.17 ERA in five August starts with 10 home runs allowed in just 21 1/3 innings on the month.

Cliff Corcoran