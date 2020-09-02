Dodgers Activate Walker Buehler IL, Option Scott Alexander

The Dodgers activated right-hander Walker Buehler from the 10-day injured list Wednesday morning and he will start against Zac Gallen and the DBacks at Chavez Ravine tonight. In somewhat of a surprise, the odd man out is left-handed reliever Scott Alexander, who was optioned to the club's alternate site at USC.

Buehler was placed on the IL with a blister on his pitching hand August 23, retroactive to August 21. On that date, the 26-year-old tossed six strong innings, allowing four hits and a run, with no walks and 11 strikeouts versus the Rockies at Dodger Stadium. By far his best outing of the season. He'd struggled to get back to his usual dominant self after not throwing during the shutdown (4.32 ERA, 4.71 FIP and 1.041 WHIP on the year). The one missed start shouldn't affect Buehler much. Look for what should be a great pitching matchup with Arizona's right-hander Zac Gallen. Tonight at 6:40 p.m.

Gallen is 24-year-old right-hander in his second season, currently posting a 2.09 ERA, a 3.82 FIP, a 1.023 WHIP and 47 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Alexander had been pitching well up until last night, when he semi-melted down after getting two quick outs in the ninth inning of a 6-1 game, allowing a walk, a home run and a walk before being replaced by Kenley Jansen, who got the final out.

Overall, Alexander has a 2.92 ERA, a 1.459 WHIP and a 5.98 FIP. Those last two stats may illustrate the problem to the extent that there is one. In the meantime, Los Angeles still has southpaws Victor Gonzalez, Jake McGee, Adam Kolarek and, as of last night, Alex Wood in the bullpen.

