Dodgers Add Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder to Active Roster

LA and Cincinnati are set to play the middle game of their three-game series today. Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson will look to continue his spectacular start to the season. The Reds will be sending out the talented Luis Castillo.

A dugout mainstay for LA will not be in attendance.

Prior to the game, the Dodgers placed infielder Hanser Alberto on the paternity list so he probably won't rejoin the team until they head to Coors Field early next week. To take Hanser's place, the team brought up a little known outfielder according to The Orange County Register's J.P. Hoonstra.

Hoonstra reported that the Dodgers have selected the contract of Stefan Romero to fill in for Alberto. The former Mariners outfielder hasn't appeared in a big league game since the 2016 season. Romero signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers this past offseason after playing five seasons overseas in Japan.

As a member of the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) this season, Romero has a .270 batting average and a .797 OPS. At the expense of being a bit dismissive of the former 12th round pick, he probably won't be with the Dodgers for long.

In 233 plate appearances with the Mariners, Romero produced a .252 on-base percentage, logged 58 strikeouts, and earned just eight walks.

Romero, a Tucson native, will probably get a few at-bats with the Dodgers and he'll have to make the most of them if he hopes to stay in the mix for future call-ups.

But this is baseball.

Anything is possible.