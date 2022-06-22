Skip to main content
Dodgers Add Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder to Active Roster

Dodgers Add Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder to Active Roster

The Dodgers have added Stefan Romero to their active roster.

The Dodgers have added Stefan Romero to their active roster.

LA and Cincinnati are set to play the middle game of their three-game series today. Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson will look to continue his spectacular start to the season. The Reds will be sending out the talented Luis Castillo.

A dugout mainstay for LA will not be in attendance.

Prior to the game, the Dodgers placed infielder Hanser Alberto on the paternity list so he probably won't rejoin the team until they head to Coors Field early next week. To take Hanser's place, the team brought up a little known outfielder according to The Orange County Register's J.P. Hoonstra.

Hoonstra reported that the Dodgers have selected the contract of Stefan Romero to fill in for Alberto. The former Mariners outfielder hasn't appeared in a big league game since the 2016 season. Romero signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers this past offseason after playing five seasons overseas in Japan. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a member of the OKC Dodgers (Triple-A) this season, Romero has a .270 batting average and a .797 OPS. At the expense of being a bit dismissive of the former 12th round pick, he probably won't be with the Dodgers for long. 

In 233 plate appearances with the Mariners, Romero produced a .252 on-base percentage, logged 58 strikeouts, and earned just eight walks.

Romero, a Tucson native, will probably get a few at-bats with the Dodgers and he'll have to make the most of them if he hopes to stay in the mix for future call-ups.

But this is baseball.

Anything is possible. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_12310226_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime New York Yankees Reliever Now Pitching on LA's Triple-A Team

By Staff Writer56 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: One Reporter Sees a Different Role for Dustin May this Season

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_18283784_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two LA Superstars Lead the Way in Latest All-Star Ballots

By Daniel Palma3 hours ago
USATSI_18503739
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Gets Put on Blast by Popular MLB Account

By Brenna White5 hours ago
USATSI_18146521_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers NL West Rival Leapfrogs LA in Recent MLB Power Rankings

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18284920_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Left-Handed Reliever Sent to Injured List to Adhere to MLB Rule

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Longtime LA Closer Reposts Hilarious Fan Photo After Sunday's Loss

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18467374_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Outfielder Apologizes for Terrible Performance in Right Field

By Staff Writer22 hours ago