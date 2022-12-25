Dodgers Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Journeyman

The Los Angeles Dodgers keep on making moves in the minor league side of things.

Complete Baseball News Twitter page announced that the Dodgers had signed journeyman and former San Francisco Giant Steven Duggar to a minor league deal.

Duggar opened up the 2022 season with the rival Giants and was then traded to the Texas Rangers and put into the 60-day IL. Steven was sent down to Triple-A in July and designated for assignment. The Anaheim Angels claimed him off waivers in August and finished the season as a free agent after he was designated for assignment.

The 2022 season was not pretty for the 29-year-old as he slashed .153/.225/.222 with a .447 OPS while he hit zero home runs and only four RBIs in 29 games and 72 ABs.

Before getting traded to the Rangers in June, Duggar was a Giant for his entire career as San Francisco drafted him in 2015.

The 6th round pick has been average at best in his career. Duggar is a .236 career batter, hitting 14 home runs, 87 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, and a .660 OPS.

Duggar can play all three outfield positions; however, he spent most of his time in left field and center field.

Who knows, Duggar could eventually fill in and play left field or center field at the major league level.

Welcome to L.A., Steven Duggar.