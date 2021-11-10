Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Dodgers: Agent Reveals Max Scherzer's Primary Focus in Free Agency

    Will he be re-signing with LA?
    This winter, there will be quite a few highly coveted starting pitchers on the market, and they will no doubt be pursued by plenty of competitive teams. Clayton Kershaw, a longtime Dodger, is slated to hit free agency, but his chances of remaining in Los Angeles are high. While Max Scherzer's future, on the other hand, seems to be up in the air.

    Despite his age, Max Scherzer is still one of the best pitchers in the game. The 37-year-old was named the National League’s Most Outstanding Pitcher and has a great chance of claiming his fourth Cy Young Award so he'll have a lot of offers knocking on his door. Where he'll play next though is really the question and one that was partially answered by his agent Scott Boras.

    In speaking to SNY, Boras said Scherzer's choice for where he will pitch in the 2022 season will be "based on winning" as opposed to where the team is located.

    It makes sense for Mad Max as he is an incredible competitor on the mound and has an intensity like no other. For him to prioritize victory over pretty much all else seems like a no-brainer. While many pitchers his age would consider retiring or signing with a team close to home, Scherzer wants to once again sign with a contender.

    This is welcome news for the Dodgers, who will undoubtedly be a top contender in the National League and are already expected to win the World Series in 2022. That does not guarantee that Scherzer will re-sign, but it does limit his alternatives.

    Like so many other teams, the Dodgers will be looking to add arms for the upcoming season, and they've already started by signing pitcher Andrew Heaney. Money will be a bit tight this winter as the Dodgers will have so many free agents to take into consideration but, the possibility of watching a future Hall of Famer retire while still making an impact would be quite extraordinary.

