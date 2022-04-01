Skip to main content
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Makes a Big Announcement

2022 will be the final year of Albert Pujols' decorated career.

It's rare that a veteran who's on a team for less than full season makes a significant impact, but most veterans are not future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols. Pujols signed with the Dodgers last May and accepted a role as a high profile pinch-hitter.

However, due to a slew of Dodgers injuries last year, Pujols ended up playing more than he likely anticipated when he first signed on the dotted line with LA. 

He didn't disappoint, at least when it came to hitting left-handed pitching. Pujols finished with a 149 wRC+ and a .953 OPS against southpaws in his time with the dodgers. 

There was some optimism that the Dodgers would resign Tío Albert in free agency and keep his incredible clubhouse leadership in the building. 

Instead, Pujols decided to sign a one-year deal with the club he first came up with - the St. Louis Cardinals. 

There's a reason his contract was only for a single year. Pujols subsequently announced that 2022 will be the final year of his illustrious MLB career. 

Derrick Goold was one of the first to report the news.

Apparently, there's no hard feelings between Pujols and the Dodgers. At least between Pujols and manager Dave Roberts. 

When reporters Roberts was asked for his thoughts on Pujols' decision to sign with the Cardinals, Doc had this to say:

"That's the way his career should end."

It's also fitting that Pujols will play one final year with former teammates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. 

Combined, the trio has played a combined 45 seasons in Cardinals red.

Not every sports legend's career has a storybook ending, but for Pujols, this was the best final chapter anyone could have asked for.

