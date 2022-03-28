Dodgers: Albert Pujols Signs with Longtime LA Rival

In a move that had previously reported as unlikely, free agent Albert Pujols has decided to play his final year where he played his first year in the majors. Pujols agreed to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

A pair of Cardinals reporters, Derrick Goold (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) and Kati Woo (The Athletic), were first on the news.

According to additional reporting, Pujols' deal with the Cardinals is for $2.5M.

Today, Pujols announced that this season with the Cardinals would be his last. It's a fitting end to his Hall-of-Fame career.

He'll likely serve the Cardinals as a DH and occasional first baseman. Last season, Pujols posted a .939 OPS in 146 plate appearances between the Dodgers and Angels.