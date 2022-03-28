Skip to main content
Dodgers: Albert Pujols Signs with Longtime LA Rival

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Signs with Longtime LA Rival

Albert Pujols has signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Albert Pujols has signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a move that had previously reported as unlikely, free agent Albert Pujols has decided to play his final year where he played his first year in the majors. Pujols agreed to a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

A pair of Cardinals reporters, Derrick Goold (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) and Kati Woo (The Athletic), were first on the news.

According to additional reporting, Pujols' deal with the Cardinals is for $2.5M. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Today, Pujols announced that this season with the Cardinals would be his last. It's a fitting end to his Hall-of-Fame career.

He'll likely serve the Cardinals as a DH and occasional first baseman. Last season, Pujols posted a .939 OPS in 146 plate appearances between the Dodgers and Angels. 

Albert PujolsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_17896210
News

Dodgers Announce Next Round of Spring Training Cuts

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_17976217
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Issues Apology for Press Conference Comments

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_15771428
News

Dodgers Top Draft Pick Shines at Spring Training

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_17976089
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Talks About Heavy Usage in His Prime

By Staff WriterMar 27, 2022
USATSI_17968123
News

Dodgers: Watch Freddie Freeman Blast His First Longball with LA

By Staff WriterMar 27, 2022
USATSI_14540290
News

Dodgers: Two LA Players Could be On Trading Block

By Staff WriterMar 27, 2022
USATSI_17000139 (1)
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Discusses His Future with Organization

By Staff WriterMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17955088
News

Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Experiment with a Changeup

By Staff WriterMar 26, 2022