Dodgers All-Star Does Not Care About Setting Major All-Time Record
Utility infielder Miguel Rojas has mentioned multiple times this offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to set Major League Baseball's single-season wins record.
He doubled down on it Tuesday at Camelback Ranch.
“If I wasn’t thinking that was a possibility, I wouldn’t have said it,” Rojas said. “You’ve seen teams that have won 116 before, right? It’s just four more games.
“I know how hard it is to win a baseball game in the big leagues. But I totally understand that we’re capable of winning baseball games. That’s what the Dodgers do. We win series. We win baseball games. At the end of the year, we’re going to see what our record is.
"But what I can tell you is, the mentality of everyone in this room is to win every single day. So if we can win 162, we’re going to try to win 162. I know that’s impossible and it’s really hard to win 120 games. But at the end of the day, that’s the expectations that we have.”
While Rojas wants to win 120, his All-Star teammate Max Muncy doesn't care what the record is as long as the Dodgers are playing in October.
“I couldn’t care less about that honestly,” Muncy said about the wins record. “As long as we’re in October, that’s more what I care about. It doesn’t matter how we do it, doesn’t matter how many wins we have, doesn’t matter in what place we’re in. As long as we’re in October, that’s the goal. And then anything can happen from there.”
The most wins in a single MLB season is 116, a record shared by the 1906 Chicago Cubs, who played a 152-game season, and the 2001 Seattle Mariners.
Los Angeles came close in 2022 winning 111 games.
Each of those three teams – the 1906 Cubs, 2001 Mariners, and 2022 Dodgers – all have something in common. None of them won the World Series — and that's what this year's Dodgers team wants to change.
The Dodgers have never won consecutive championships, and no team has accomplished back-to-back World Series titles since the New York Yankees' three-peat from 1998 to 2000.
The road ahead will be long and rough but Rojas is confident despite his teammate not caring about the numbers.
