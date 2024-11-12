Dodgers All-Star Free Agent Drawing Interest From 4 Other Teams: Report
Free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández has drawn early interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers and four other teams, according to The Athletic.
Hernández, who ranks No. 11 on The Athletic's list of top 40 MLB free agents, has expressed a strong preference for staying with the Dodgers, making it clear that he hopes to secure a long-term future in Los Angeles.
“I’m going to do everything in my power to come back,” Hernández stated during the Dodgers’ World Series parade.
The identities of two of the other teams — the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles — have been revealed. However, the other two remain a mystery
Hernández joined the Dodgers last offseason after exploring the market for a multiyear deal following his tenure with the Seattle Mariners, who chose not to offer him a qualifying offer. Ultimately, the market didn’t meet his expectations, and he opted for a one-year, $23.5 million deal with the Dodgers, including $8.5 million in deferred money.
That decision paid off handsomely for both Hernández and the Dodgers. At 32, he posted one of his best seasons to date, setting a career-high with 33 home runs while covering both left and right field. His standout season earned him a second All-Star selection, and he clinched the Home Run Derby title, further emphasizing his value as a power hitter. Hernández’s contributions went beyond personal accolades as he played a key role in the Dodgers’ successful push to the World Series.
With his impressive season behind him, Hernández now heads into free agency again, this time in a stronger position to land the multiyear offers he aimed for last year. Both Hernández and the Dodgers have signaled a mutual interest in a reunion.
“Teo is a priority for us,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said. “We’ll have conversations with Teo and his group ASAP.”
Given Hernández’s interest in staying and the Dodgers’ openness to re-signing him, it’s expected that the team will make a strong push to bring him back, potentially for a long-term deal that will keep him in Los Angeles for years to come.