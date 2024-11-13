Dodgers All-Star Free Agent Will Sign With Next Team Soon: Report
Following a spirited World Series parade and celebration, the Los Angeles Dodgers have taken a reserved approach to offseason moves.
The biggest update on the roster came from general manager Brandon Gomes, who announced that Mookie Betts would be returning to the infield for the 2025 season, shifting his focus to filling a vacant corner-outfield spot.
This transition opens up a need in the Dodgers’ outfield, and according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they may not be idle on this front for long. Passan reported that free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernández is expected to be "one of the first big names off the board" this offseason.
"Hernández's desire for a deal of at least three years was only helped by his great division series and World Series performances," Passan reported. "The Dodgers are the favorites to bring him back where he thrived in 2024. Boston is in. So is Baltimore. And the Yankees want him if Soto doesn't come back, though Hernández could have already signed by the time New York knows where it stands with Soto. Chances are Hernández will be one of the first big names off the board."
Hernández, at 32, is coming off what could be his career-best season. In 2024, he set a personal high with 33 home runs, alongside 99 RBIs and a .272 batting average, making him a significant contributor to the Dodgers’ regular season success.
In the postseason, he continued to make an impact, batting .250 with three home runs and 12 RBIs as the Dodgers defeated the Padres, Mets, and Yankees on their way to claiming the championship. His postseason power and consistency added value to his free agency profile, giving him leverage as he explores his next steps.
Hernández has been vocal about his interest in staying with the Dodgers long-term. Though no contract extension talks took place during the season, the Dodgers extended him a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer, which signals their interest in maintaining his presence on the roster. This offer suggests the Dodgers may be working to re-sign him before he’s taken off the market.
While the free agent market is expected to move slowly this offseason, particularly after top spenders finalize deals with their targets, a select few players may sign earlier. Given Hernández’s appeal and demand, he could indeed be one of the first major players to finalize a contract.