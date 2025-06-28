Dodgers All-Star Gets Honest About Constant Trade Rumors
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy spoke about the trade rumors that surrounded him during his slow start to the 2025 season.
Muncy finished April with a sub-.200 batting average and just one home run, far from what Dodger fans expected to see out of the slugger. Despite that, the front office kept their faith in the veteran.
“When you have as close a relationship as I do with the front office, they’re up front with you and they’ve been up front in the past. ‘Hey, we’re considering going and getting this guy. Would you be willing to do this or that?’ When I know they’re going to talk to me about that, that eases my mind,” Muncy said to the Orange County Register. “When all that stuff came out, they called me immediately and they told me where they were at with it. I’m not going to say what they said. But if you know where the team is at with these decisions, that kind of gives you a little confidence about where you stand.”
Muncy rewarded the Dodgers' patience with an explosive May, and continued his insane production into June. The third baseman had five home runs and 26 RBIs in May, and ended the month with a two-homer, seven-RBI performance against the New York Yankees.
He had another such performance against the Washington Nationals June 22, and had one homer and six runs batted in against the Colorado Rockies June 25. With two games left to play this month, Muncy has seven homers and 22 RBIs to his name in June.
“To me, it is funny because for as long as I’ve been here – even when I’ve had my All-Star years and ’21 when I was getting MVP votes – you hear the noise,” Muncy said. “There’s always someone better. That was when I realized, there’s always going to be someone better. You can’t let that affect you.
“That’s the one thing I’ve learned. It’s not a slight on the fans. The fans want their team to be the best and I love them for that. They want the Dodgers to be the best they can possibly be. There’s always someone better in their mind. That’s okay. I’m still going to go out there and play as hard as I can for this team, the organization, the fans. At the end of the year, you’ll look up there and my numbers are going to be what they are.”
Muncy moved on to Phase 2 of All-Star voting with Manny Machado for NL third baseman, and is continuing to prove doubters wrong on his tear. The Dodgers will hope for his continued production, as they are looking to win the NL West once again.
