Dodgers All-Star Gets Honest About LA Potentially Pursuing His Replacement Via Trade
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star third baseman Max Muncy spoke out about recent trade rumors surrounding him following his lackluster start to the 2025 season.
“It’s never easy, but it’s baseball,” Muncy said to The Athletic. “It’s a business. Especially when you’re on a team like this where they expect to win the World Series. You also understand if there’s any chance that they can improve they’re probably going to take that chance. But at the same time, that’s also where I’ve built my relationship with Doc and the front office and they understand where I’m at that, if there’s a chance to improve this team, they can definitely do it. I’m willing to accept any role in that. They know that.”
Muncy has found issue showcasing his power during the early days of the season, only hitting one home run in 36 games. His batting average and slugging percentage are also trending downwards, batting below the Mendoza line and slugging just .291 entering Friday, well below his career average of .468.
In 2023, Muncy's last full season with the Dodgers, he hit 36 bombs and drove in 105 runs, only trailing Mookie Betts in both categories for his team. He also had his highest OPS since his All-Star campaign in 2021 during an injury-abbreviated 2024 season, setting a mark of .852.
Despite how the season has gone for the two-time All-Star so far, he remains confident he will be able to turn things around.
“They gave me the confidence that they had in me, and unfortunately I haven’t entirely returned it yet this year, but I still know that I’m a very good player and I can definitely get back to my standards. If I’m able to just relax and go out there and play, by the end of the year, you may not even know what my first month was,” he said.
Muncy's game seems to be trending in the right direction as well, having recorded a hit in each of the last two games, including a 2-for-4 performance with a double and an RBI in Arizona on Thursday.
