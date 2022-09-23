Skip to main content

Dodgers: All-Star Held Out of Thursday's Lineup

The Dodgers and Dbacks face each other for the last time this season and LA will be missing one superstar in the lineup

Tonight, for the last time this season, the Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chavez Ravine, and apparently, they will be doing it without one of their All-Star players, Mookie Betts. Betts did not appear in Dave Roberts' Thursday night line-up.

The superstar gets a night off before a big series against the visiting Cardinals this weekend.

Since LA already clinched the NL West division crown and a first-round bye into the NLDS there is no logical reason not to rest players. Especially, those as consequential as Betts.

Another solid reason to rest the outfielder is that, honestly, September hasn't been all that kind.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mookie has hit just .203 with a .710 OPS over 19 games this month and he's at a .172 clip over his last 15 games. Perhaps he's a bit tired, so it’s more than reasonable to get him a rest day or two down the stretch.

Altogether, he’s once again put together a fantastic season for Los Angeles, hitting .270 with a .888 OPS and a career-high 35 home runs in 130 games this season.

For the boys in blue, game number 150 is tonight which means there are only twelve more games left on the calendar for the 2022 regular season. Hopefully, Mookie gets another day or two off to get back to being himself before the Dodgers head into the playoffs as he will be key to winning another Championship with LA.

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18861077_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Resigned to Lessened Role for All-Star Hurler

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18296882_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Flamethrowing Righty Officially Rejoins Active Roster, Bruihl Optioned

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18976231_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Sees Some Issues with Dustin May's Game Plan

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19068933_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Latest MLB Cy Young Polls Don't Look Promising for Julio Urias

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18985924_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Bad News for Blake Treinen Who's Season Faces a Critical Point

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19079973_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Scoreboard Reveals Incredible Moment From Joey Gallo

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19082747_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Impressive Play Gets Praise From Doc

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18885192_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Might Not Rejoin Starting Rotation This Season

By Ryan Menzie