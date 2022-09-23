Dodgers: All-Star Held Out of Thursday's Lineup

Tonight, for the last time this season, the Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Chavez Ravine, and apparently, they will be doing it without one of their All-Star players, Mookie Betts. Betts did not appear in Dave Roberts' Thursday night line-up.

The superstar gets a night off before a big series against the visiting Cardinals this weekend.

Since LA already clinched the NL West division crown and a first-round bye into the NLDS there is no logical reason not to rest players. Especially, those as consequential as Betts.

Another solid reason to rest the outfielder is that, honestly, September hasn't been all that kind.

Mookie has hit just .203 with a .710 OPS over 19 games this month and he's at a .172 clip over his last 15 games. Perhaps he's a bit tired, so it’s more than reasonable to get him a rest day or two down the stretch.

Altogether, he’s once again put together a fantastic season for Los Angeles, hitting .270 with a .888 OPS and a career-high 35 home runs in 130 games this season.

For the boys in blue, game number 150 is tonight which means there are only twelve more games left on the calendar for the 2022 regular season. Hopefully, Mookie gets another day or two off to get back to being himself before the Dodgers head into the playoffs as he will be key to winning another Championship with LA.