Dodgers: All-Star Outfielder's Fiance Provides Comical Injury Update

Chris Taylor's fiancee, Mary Keller, posted a hilarious update of the Dodgers outfielder.

There were plenty of unfortunate happenings this past weekend in San Francisco. Not only did the Dodgers get swept by the Giants, but LA also lost Walker Buehler for at least three months due to injury and for a fleeting second, it looked like Chris Taylor might have also suffered an injury.

Taylor was tracking a ball hit to left field at Oracle Park and almost made an incredible catch at the wall. The Dodgers utility man did not make the catch and slammed into the wall. His momentum caused his sunglasses to compress into his forehead and shortly after the collision, Taylor's face was covered in blood. 

On Monday, Taylor tested negative for a concussion and his fianceé, Mary Keller, posted a light hearted photo of the LA outfielder ordering sushi with the caption:

"He's find and eating sushi for anyone wondering."

Safe to say, Taylor should be in the lineup tomorrow when the Dodgers begin a two-game set with the Orange County Angels. 

