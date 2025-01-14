Dodgers All-Star Predicted to Betray LA, Sign $60M Deal With AL Squad
The Los Angeles Dodgers made arguably the most important acquisition during last year's trade deadline when the team traded for Jack Flaherty.
The right-hander emerged as one of the most reliable starters down the stretch and became one of just three starting pitchers the Dodgers relied on in October.
Though Flaherty quickly became a fan favorite in his hometown, he may not be returning to the Dodgers this winter. And if he doesn't, then the big question is where he will land.Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly predicts Flaherty will return to his former team, the Detroit Tigers.
"A reunion with the Baltimore Orioles — whom he spent the second half of the 2023 season with — seemed to be the best fit for Jack Flaherty after a career-reviving campaign in 2024," Kelly wrote. "But the Orioles signed Charlie Morton to a one-year, $15 million deal on Friday, seemingly taking them out of the sweepstakes for Flaherty.
"So what about a reunion with another former employer in the Tigers? Detroit took a risk on Flaherty last offseason, signing him to a one-year, $14 million deal after a string of injury-riddled seasons. Flaherty was an excellent No. 2 to complement eventual AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, going 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA across 18 starts for the Tigers."
Kelly predicts Flaherty will sign a three-year, $60 million deal with Detroit. It was recently reported the right-hander is now open to a short-term deal with opt outs, so this would make sense.
Flaherty still being on the market is somewhat of a surprise given his bounce back season split between the Tigers and Dodgers.
The 29-year-old produced a 3.17 ERA last season and had strong performances in Game 1 of the NLDS and World Series.
Flaherty put up one of his highest marks in the postseason after two shaky performances in Game 5 of the NLDS and World Series. He likely remains on the market because teams would have liked to see the right-hander have two consistent seasons, rather than just one.
Therefore, Flaherty returning to his former team seems like a good fit. Both parties are familiar with each other and the right-hander could have a lot of success during his second stint with Detroit.
"Flaherty makes a ton of sense. He's already proved capable of having success in Detroit, and because the Tigers traded him midseason, he wasn't eligible to receive a qualifying offer. So signing him wouldn't require giving up draft compensation," Kelly added.
Flaherty's contract projection on Spotrac has him netting a three-year, $63 million deal in free agency.
