Dodgers All-Star Shockingly Out of Lineup for Friday’s Game vs Tigers
Los Angeles Dodgers starting catcher Will Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's game, but it's unclear as to why.
Austin Barnes will catch and bat ninth in place of Smith for Friday night's matchup with the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers will have their ring ceremony prior to the game in honor of their 2024 World Series title.
Smith turned 30 years old Friday, but will not compete in the Dodgers' second home game of the regular season. Manager Dave Roberts will likely provide an update on Smith closer to game time.
It is worthy to note the Dodgers catcher dealt with a lingering bone bruise to his ankle since last June. The injury was only revealed this spring by Smith, but he admitted it wasn't completely gone.
“It wasn’t, like, horrible,” he said of the bone bruise. “There were definitely different days. … I don’t think it affected anything. Something to manage really.”
The only remedy for the bone bruise is rest, which was certainly difficult for Smith given the shortened offseason and quick turnaround in camp.
“You can do all sorts of treatment and everything,” Smith said, “but the only thing that really heals it is rest. We’re looking more into why maybe it’s not going away. Sometimes it just takes a while.”
Roberts even revealed he believes the bone bruise affected Smith's second-half of the 2024 season offensively.
“I think last year, there was a lot of pitches that he was missing,” Roberts said. “I do believe the foot was kind of impeding the swing. I don’t know if he’s been able to manage it. But I think right now, he’s in a really good spot.”
It remains unclear if Smith is out of Friday's lineup because of an injury or something else. The hope is that the catcher's absence is nothing serious.
