Dodgers All-Star Shockingly Out of Lineup for NLCS Game 4 vs Mets
The Los Angeles Dodgers' NLCS Game 4 lineup has a surprising omission: All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Freeman is not in the lineup, nor is second baseman Gavin Lux. The New York Mets have the left-handed Jose Quintana on the mound, which explains Lux's absence as he continues to deal with a hip injury.
As for Freeman, though, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said Freeman would be in the lineup assuming he's healthy. His absence on Wednesday likely means his ankle isn't feeling good enough to play.
Roberts will speak to reporters at 5:15 p.m. local time in New York to provide an update on Freeman. For now, though, we only have his comments from earlier this week, which all pointed to Freeman suiting up.
"Freddie's fine. Freddie's fine," Roberts said after the Dodgers' 8-0 win over the Mets on Wednesday. "I think we got through it. And my expectation is he'll be in there tomorrow."
On Tuesday, Roberts sounded even more confident on Freeman suiting up this postseason, but said the weather could be a factor.
"It's a day-to-day conversation. I just don't see any world that he doesn't start a playoff game in the NLCS. But, again, if he can't do it, that's very telling," Roberts said. "The weather probably will play a factor. I hope it won't be too kind of limiting, but I think we're mindful of it. As of tomorrow, having the off day, I feel good about tomorrow and let's just hope he can get out of it feeling good for Game 4."
With Freeman out, Max Muncy is playing at first base and Kiké Hernández is playing a third base. Andy Pages is in center field with Chris Taylor replacing Lux at second base.