Dodgers All-Star Shockingly Out of Lineup for NLCS Game 4 vs Mets

The Dodgers don't have Freddie Freeman or Gavin Lux in their NLCS Game 4 lineup vs. the Mets:



1. Shohei Ohtani, DH

2. Mookie Betts, RF

3. Teoscar Hernández, LF

4. Tommy Edman, SS

5. Kiké Hernández, 3B

6. Max Muncy, 1B

7. Will Smith, C

8. Andy Pages, CF

9. Chris Taylor, 2B