Dodgers All-Star Suffers Major Injury Setback, Postseason Status ‘Up In The Air’
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed catcher Will Smith is "doubtful" to return for the Dodgers before the end of the regular season after additional scans showed a hairline fracture in his hand.
As for his status for the start of the postseason, Roberts said that is currently "up in the air."
Smith suffered a bone bruise in his hand against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 3, though didn't immediately go on the injured list. He played again Sept. 9 against the Colorado Rockies and was set to start the following game, but the Dodgers scratched him after his hand started swelling. He landed on the injured list Sept. 13, retroactive to Sept. 10.
Roberts has publicly stated the Dodgers regret not placing Smith on the injured list immediately.
“I think in hindsight we would have definitely done it (the IL move)," he said. "But that’s not what we had at that point in time. The information we had at the time was, he could play a game, which he did. That’s what we knew. And then when he comes up sore the next day and the following days, then we made a decision.”
Smith has been a key piece for the Dodgers this season, and they will hope he can recover as quickly as possible to be available for the postseason.
The catcher has a .296 batting average, as well as a .901 OPS — his highest in a full season at the MLB level.
Ben Rortvedt has been the main replacement for Smith since he landed on the IL, though Dalton Rushing was expected to before he suffered an injury of his own. Rortvedt has been on a tear since the Dodgers called him up Sept. 4, batting .294 and posting a .721 OPS though his 13 games with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers acquired the catcher at the trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom he batted just .095.
While Rortvedt and Rushing are serviceable backups for Smith, the Dodgers will definitely miss the three-time All-Star behind the dish and will hope he can recover in time to aid their World Series title defense.
The Dodgers' magic number to clinch the division is four, and they will look to bring themselves closer to a fourth consecutive division title as they face the San Francisco Giants in the third game of a four-game set on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. PT.
