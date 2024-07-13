Dodgers All-Star to Feature Prominently in New ESPN Series
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman will be featured in an upcoming series on ESPN, "My Wish." The series will air its 17th season of the program that began in 2006, as ESPN teams up with the Make a Wish Foundation to give several kids battling an illness the opportunity to have their dream come true, per an ESPN Press Release.
Freeman and the Dodgers will be shown granting the wish of Gunnar, who wanted to meet Freeman and play a game of catch at Dodger Stadium before a game. Freeman is Gunnar's favorite baseball player.
Freeman and Gunnar's segment will air on Thursday, July 18 on SportsCenter at 6 p.m. ET. The "My Wish" series will also feature Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, the San Francisco 49ers, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, and Duke Men's Basketball.
Here is the trailer for this season, which shows Gunnar and Freddie embracing on the field at Dodger Stadium with Gunnar wearing a Freeman No. 5 jersey.
Freeman is in the middle of his eighth All-Star season and will be in the middle of the MLB All-Star Break when the segment airs. The former National League MVP has been one of the best first basemen in baseball and a key part of the Dodgers' lineup. This season he has slashed .294/.398/.499 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs.