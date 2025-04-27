Dodgers All-Star to Get Injection Amid Injury Issues
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Blake Snell will likely get an injection to help his left shoulder inflammation, which has kept him on the injured list since April 6.
More news: What Does Max Muncy's Future With the Dodgers Look Like? MLB Insider Answers
Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest update on the two-time Cy Young winner.
“He had an MRI yesterday morning and there are no new findings,” Roberts said to The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. “So at some point, I think he will get an injection to kind of calm it down and they will figure out when we pick up the throwing program. But given the findings of the MRI, we dodged a bullet.”
The Dodgers headlined their aggressive winter by signing Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract less than a month after winning the World Series. Prior to his IL stint, the left-hander made just two starts since joining the defending champions.
Snell is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA while allowing 10 hits and seven runs (only two earned) through nine innings.
Roberts initially said Snell could return to the mound this week, but another setback prolonged the left-hander's timetable to return.
“I don’t know the extent of the length of time, but just knowing that there is no damage is certainly a big relief,” Roberts said.
The Dodgers remain non-committal on Snell's return, but reinforcements to the rotation are coming soon as both Tony Gonsolin and Clayton Kershaw are currently on rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Snell's injury is certainly discouraging, but there is no rush for the southpaw to return given the pitching depth the Dodgers have this season.
More news: Former Dodgers Prospect Offers Signed Shohei Ohtani Cleats 'For Sale/Trade'
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.