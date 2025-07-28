Dodgers' All-Star Trade Target Being Investigated for Gambling Violations in Shocking Development
Cleveland Guardians All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as part of MLB's gambling investigation.
"Per an agreement with the MLBPA, Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave through games on August 31 while MLB continues its sports betting investigation," MLB announced in a statement. "We will not comment further until the investigation has been completed."
The Guardians also released a statement on the announcement.
"The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that as part of their sports betting investigation Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave per an agreement with the Players Association.
"We have been informed that no additional players or Club personnel are expected to be impacted.
"The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will respect the league's confidential investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate."
Clase, 27, made three consecutive All-Star appearances from 2022-24 and even finished third in Cy Young voting last year after sporting a 0.61 ERA over 74.1 innings.
This year, Clase has a 3.23 ERA in 47.1 innings, and was among the top potential trade candidates ahead of Thursday's deadline.
Clase, of course, isn't going to be traded now, and instead will be sidelined until at least the end of August amid the investigation.
He's the second Guardians pitcher to be investigated for betting, joining right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz, who was placed on leave on July 3.
