Skip to main content
Dodgers All-Star Utility Man Won't Be Playing in the Infield This Season

Dodgers All-Star Utility Man Won't Be Playing in the Infield This Season

Chris Taylor won't be playing the infield this season according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Jul 6, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chris Taylor (3) forces out Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Taylor won't be playing the infield this season according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers have a recent history of players being encouraged to be more flexible on the field. They really began to see how beneficial such flexibility could be with Kiké Hernandez, who was the true super utilityman in Los Angeles. That has now extended to and benefitted guys like Chris Taylor and Gavin Lux as well increasing their value to the team in recent years.

Unfortunately, for Chris Taylor, he will have to have a brief break from the utility role. Manager, Dave Roberts, said this week that Taylor will not see any time in the infield this year although fully recovered from off season surgery

During the 2021 season, Taylor spent 80 games playing in the infield with most of his appearances being at second base. But he can also play shortstop and fill in at the hot corner when necessary. Luckily for the Dodgers, they currently have Trea Turner at shortstop and he rarely misses a game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So while in recent years many have gotten used to seeing CT3 all over the field, a little more defensive consistency to prevent possible aggravation is not a bad thing. It may be just what he needs to get his bat a bit more consistent as well. 

Chris TaylorLos Angeles Dodgers

Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) warms up before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Columnist Pushes for Clayton Kershaw to Start All-Star Game

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
USATSI_18284920_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Dodgers News: Reliever Says LA is 'Going Back On' on Their Word

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_17896216_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Flamethrower Trending Towards Return from 60-Day IL

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18630984_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Stadium Organist Hilarious Roasts Padres After Embarrassing Play

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18631879_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Has Zero Plans to Make a Change at Closer

By Staff WriterJul 5, 2022
USATSI_18552911_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch PGA Golf Chug His Beer in Epic Fashion on LA Jumbotron

By Staff WriterJul 4, 2022
USATSI_18582461_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA and Austin Barnes Agree to Contract Extension

By Staff WriterJul 4, 2022
USATSI_13475940_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Former All-Star Catcher Gets His Own Award in Canada

By Staff WriterJul 4, 2022