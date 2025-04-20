Dodgers Among 5 Teams Linked to $50 Million All-Star Outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers are among five teams that have been linked to All-Star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.
Robert is one of the most likely candidates to be traded ahead of the deadline this season, and the Dodgers could use a centerfielder. The Athletic's Jim Bowden reveals what the White Sox are looking for in exchange for Robert.
"The Mariners, Dodgers, Reds, Phillies and Royals are all seen as logical fits for the toolsy center fielder who is just two years removed from a 38-homer, 20-stolen base season and has a Gold Glove Award on his resume," Bowden writes. "The White Sox are looking for two top-10 (organizational) prospects in return. Only time will tell if they’re able to get that for Robert, who is off to a poor start. He’s under team control through 2027."
Robert is a popular commodity since there are such few center fielders available, but the Dodgers reportedly put aside trade discussions with the White Sox for the time being.
At the start of the season, manager Dave Roberts remained non-committal about who would be the team's primary centerfielder and second baseman. However, utility man Tommy Edman has played a majority of games this season at second.
“I think it’s just going to remain fluid,” Roberts said. “I think that’s a position where we have different players that can play second base, can play center field. So it’s not going to be one certain situation, versus left, versus right.
“I think just kind of rotating Tommy [Edman], Kiké [Hernández] , MIggy Ro[jas] at second base, Tommy in center field, Andy [Pages] in center field – so it’s going to kind of remain fluid. I think each of those guys is going to play between three and call it five days (a week) – outside of Tommy, who’s going to be essentially an everyday guy.”
The Dodgers have given Andy Pages the opportunity to secure the starting centerfield spot this season, but his recent struggles don't bode well for later on in the year. If Pages doesn't meet expectations, the Dodgers could revisit trade discussions with Chicago.
