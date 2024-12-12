Dodgers Among 6 Landing Spots in Which $74 Million All-Star Will Accept Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are among one of six teams All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado prefers as a trade destination.
In addition to the Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox are teams Arenado would be willing to join. Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three seasons.
Any trade that could transpire would have to be approved by Arenado. The 33-year-old hit 16 home runs and drove in 71 RBIs in 2024.
The Dodgers have been linked to Arenado since he posted a series of photos on Instagram along with the song "dodger blue" by Kendrick Lamar. It's widely known that the St. Louis Cardinals are open to trading the 10-time Gold Glove winner.
The Cardinals are looking to rebuild the organization in 2025, and ownership has already discussed the idea of a trade with Arenado. Although the Dodgers haven't made any public statements about wanting to trade for Arenado, it's obvious why the third baseman would want to join the organization.
Arenado was born in Newport Beach and was raised in the Orange County area. Many hometown players enjoy playing for the Dodgers. A prime example is starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who grew up in Burbank and attended Harvard Westlake high school.
Flaherty thrived in Los Angeles and made it clear he didn't want to leave the team as he entered free agency this offseason.
Arenado’s win-now mentality certainly matches with the Dodgers’ efforts to embrace a golden era of Dodgers baseball. The third baseman has been transparent about his desire to play meaningful baseball, but it's uncertain how Arenado would fit on the Los Angeles roster.
The Dodgers already have a starting third baseman in Max Muncy. However, Muncy did publicly say he'd be willing to play anywhere in the infield if the Dodgers were to trade for Arenado.
Nevertheless, there is no guarantee that Arenado will be traded since the move would be quite complex due to his full no-trade clause and the remaining money on his contract. However, these six teams are reportedly the ones in which he'd be open to waiving that no-trade clause in order to join.
