Dodgers Among 'Potential Fits' for NL West Infielder at Trade Deadline
While the Dodgers have been among the best teams in baseball in 2024, their roster has been dealt a slew of injuries to some of their best players, notably Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Between the uncertainty around their returns, and the inconsistency among other players this season, the Dodgers could look to upgrade their roster — and more specifically, their infield. One player who could provide that help is Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Rodgers is viewed as a potential fit for the Dodgers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline:
"Rodgers missed half of June with a hamstring injury, but the 27-year-old has played well of late, slashing .333/.365/.625 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 14 games last month," writes Feinsand. "With the club's No. 2 prospect Adael Amador knocking on the door, the Rockies could look to move Rodgers, who is earning $3.2 million this season and is arbitration-eligible for one more year."
Feinsand also listed the Boston Red Sox as a potential fit for the 27-year-old. Rodgers is a second baseman, and his potential addition would immediately boost the infield and lineup. Rodgers is a former Gold Glove Award winner and Fielding Bible Award, both won in 2022.
The 27-year-old could also take an immense load off Betts when he returns, since Rodgers is a more experienced infielder. Rodgers can also play shortstop if the Dodgers choose to go that route. However, he hasn't played shortstop since 2021.
Rodgers would be a fine addition to the Dodgers' roster if they decide to pursue him, and might be too costly depending on how keen the Rockies are to do business with an NL West rival.