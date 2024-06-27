Dodgers Among Teams Most Likely to Sign Juan Soto This Offseason: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in play for another tremendous offseason this winter, this time involving All-Star slugger Juan Soto.
Many would argue the Dodgers have enough superstars on their roster, and don't need any more. They broke records this past offseason by committing more than $1.2 billion to free agents, including $700 million (in present-day dollars) to Shohei Ohtani.
Soon, the could be in line for another spending spree by signing Soto, a free agent at the end of the season. It's not out of the realm of possibility — at least, that's what Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes. Heyman listed the Dodgers as one of the teams that could sign Soto this offseason:
"Dodgers: They're always a threat, and don't think their $1.4 billion winter spending spree means they are tapped out. They rarely pass up a chance to at least play for the biggest and best."- Jon Heyman, New York Post
The Dodgers will always be in the running for superstars. Money is not an issue for the Dodgers' front office, and they could prove that again if they happen to land Soto, a generational talent represented by superagent Scott Boras.
Anybody in the league would be lucky to have Soto. Although Soto has already accomplished so much in the league, he is only 25 years old. He is a three-time All-Star, World Series champion, two-time All-MLB First-team, four-time Silver Slugger award winner, and an NL batting champion. There's nothing Soto can't do on the diamond, and if the Dodgers can somehow get their hands on the potential Hall of Famer, the league will be in some serious trouble.
It's uncertain how interested the Dodgers would be in Soto, but they wouldn't shy away from the chance to sign him. Soto could be in line to sign one of the largest MLB contracts for a non-two-way player — if not the largest ever.
The Dodgers will unlikely offer that kind of contract, but only time will tell.