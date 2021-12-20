Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Dodgers and Giants Among Interested Parties for Japan Star Seiya Suzuki

    Japanese superstar Seiya Suzuki is garnering quite a bit of attention. The long-time Hiroshima Carp is coming off one of his finest seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. He hit .317 with a 1.069 OPS, 38 home runs, and 88 runs batted in. Suzuki is looking to join Major League Baseball this winter and appears to have no shortage of interested parties.

    The outfielder was posted by the Carp and the Dodgers were among the teams that had been rumored to be interested in the 27-year-old. But the MLB lockout has paused his 30-day posting period. More information on the posting procedure may be found here.

    Now, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Giants are interested as well.

    After a surprising regular season, the San Francisco Giants lost several key contributors from their division-winning squad. Suzuki may be able to assist the Giants to stay close or ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West with a middle-of-the-order bat.

    Where he makes sense for Los Angeles is adding another athletic outfielder to the mix, which might enable the club to explore some position versatility with Cody Bellinger seeing time at first base and Max Muncy picking up innings at second base as well as acting as a sort of primary designated hitter if the universal DH is implemented for the 2022 season.

    According to Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports, the Texas Rangers, who have been on a spending spree this offseason, are also interested in the NPB star. Joining the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox.

    Suzuki has 418 extra-base hits in 9 NPB seasons, with a career batting average of.309.

