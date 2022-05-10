Skip to main content
Dodgers and Giants To Feature Hats Supporting LGBTQ+ Community

The Dodgers and Giants are teaming up to highlight the LGBTQ+ community

On June 3rd, the Dodgers will be celebrating their 9th annual LGBTQ+ Night when the Giants come to town. For the first time ever, both teams will be wearing hats to pay tribute to the LGBTQ community.

The Dodgers announced the news today on their official Twitter account. It is however, not a one time deal. LA and San Francisco will wear the special lids again on June 11th at Oracle Park.

Dodgers CEO and team president Stan Kasten issued a statement that coincided with the team announcement.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognize the LGBTQ+ community in Los Angeles and globally. The Dodgers have a history of breaking barriers and we’re proud to be a part of another chapter in MLB history as the Dodgers and Giants each wear their team’s pride caps on June 11. While our organizations have a long-storied rivalry on the field, we stand together when it comes to equality for all.”

Fans who buy the ticket package for the June 3rd game will receive a Dodgers LGBTQ+ game jersey. There will also be various events and special guests attending the game.

Additional information can be found here.

