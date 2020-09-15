SI.com
Dodgers and Rays Favored in Latest World Series Odds

Howard Cole

These odds may change quickly if the Padres continue to do what they've been doing lately, winning eight straight and 21 of 26 games. In the meantime, the Rays and Dodgers are favored to win the American and National League pennants, respectively, and Los Angeles is favored to win the World Series.

Below are the current odds for the Fall Classic, followed by the AL and NL flags, from online bookmaker SportsBetting.ag.

World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/1

Tampa Bay Rays 15/2

New York Yankees 8/1

San Diego Padres 9/1

Chicago White Sox 12/1

Atlanta Braves 14/1

Oakland Athletics 14/1

Chicago Cubs 16/1

Minnesota Twins 16/1

Houston Astros 18/1

Cleveland Indians 20/1

Toronto Blue Jays 25/1

St.Louis Cardinals 33/1

Philadelphia Phillies 25/1

Miami Marlins 40/1

San Francisco Giants 50/1

Cincinnati Reds 66/1

Milwaukee Brewers 66/1

Colorado Rockies 80/1

New York Mets 80/1

Baltimore Orioles 150/1

Detroit Tigers 150/1

Washington Nationals 150/1

Seattle Mariners 300/1

AL Odds

Tampa Bay Rays 3/1

New York Yankees 4/1

Chicago White Sox 6/1

Minnesota Twins 7/1

Oakland Athletics 7/1

Houston Astros 9/1

Cleveland Indians 10/1

Toronto Blue Jays 14/1

Baltimore Orioles 60/1

Detroit Tigers 75/1

Seattle Mariners 125/1

NL Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/2

San Diego Padres 9/2

Atlanta Braves 7/1

Chicago Cubs 9/1

Philadelphia Phillies 18/1

St. Louis Cardinals 18/1

Miami Marlins 20/1

San Francisco Giants 25/1

Milwaukee Brewers 28/1

Cincinnati Reds 33/1

New York Mets 33/1

Colorado Rockies 40/1

Washington Nationals 80/1

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Sunday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN

[Updated: Final score. Dodgers 8, Astros 1. Victor Gonzalez the winner (3-0), Zack Greinke the loser (3-2). L.A. home runs by A.J. Pollock (10) Mookie Betts (15) and Chris Taylor (5). Dodgers improve to 33-14, Houston falls to 23-24.]

Howard Cole

Persona-Driven Fabio

Astros at Dodgers Game Thread, Saturday at 5:07 p.m. on Big Fox

[Updated: Final score: Astros 7, Dodgers 5. Josh James the winner (1-0), Kenley Jansen the deserving loser (0-4). L.A. home runs by Enrique Hernandez (5), Chris Taylor (4). Houston improves to 23-23. Dodgers fall to 32-14 and suffer their worst loss of the year.]

Howard Cole

JC60

7 Takeaways From Dodgers Embarrassing 7-2 Loss to Padres

Trent Grisham may have awakened a sleeping giant with his beyond-obnoxious Bonds-like twirl, Jose Bautista bat flip diss of Clayton Kershaw followed by a couple of f-bombs directed at the visitor's dugout. Barry hit 762 home runs in his career; Joey Bats 344. Grisham has 15. He'll learn a thing or two before it's all over, I'm quite sure. And maybe sooner rather than later.

Howard Cole

Maxn99

2020 Postseason Schedule Announced

Postseason to begin on Tuesday, September 29th with AL Wild Card Series

Howard Cole

Gillyking

Dodgers Activate Justin Turner From IL, Option Josh Sborz

Howard Cole

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Mookie Betts at 2B, Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: DBacks 5, Dodgers 2. Riley Smith the winner (1-0), Tony Gonsolin the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Corey Seager (12) and A.J. Pollock (9). Dodgers fall to 32-13, 3 1/2 games ahead of the Padres, Arizona improves to 16-29]

Howard Cole

Howard Cole

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Tuesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 10, DBacks 8. Kenley Jansen the winner (3-0), Yoan Lopez the loser (0-1). L.A. home runs by Gavin Lux 2 (2). Dodgers improve to 31-12, Arizona falls to 15-28.]

Howard Cole

Sansastarkwins

Dodgers at DBacks Game Thread, Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

[Updated: Final score: Dodgers 6, DBacks 4. Jake McGee the winner (3-1), Kevin Ginkel the loser (0-2). L.A. home runs by Mookie Betts (14) and Kike Hernandez (4). Dodgers improve to 32-12, Arizona falls to 15-29.]

Howard Cole

JC60