Dodgers and Rays Favored in Latest World Series Odds

These odds may change quickly if the Padres continue to do what they've been doing lately, winning eight straight and 21 of 26 games. In the meantime, the Rays and Dodgers are favored to win the American and National League pennants, respectively, and Los Angeles is favored to win the World Series.

Below are the current odds for the Fall Classic, followed by the AL and NL flags, from online bookmaker SportsBetting.ag.

World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/1

Tampa Bay Rays 15/2

New York Yankees 8/1

San Diego Padres 9/1

Chicago White Sox 12/1

Atlanta Braves 14/1

Oakland Athletics 14/1

Chicago Cubs 16/1

Minnesota Twins 16/1

Houston Astros 18/1

Cleveland Indians 20/1

Toronto Blue Jays 25/1

St.Louis Cardinals 33/1

Philadelphia Phillies 25/1

Miami Marlins 40/1

San Francisco Giants 50/1

Cincinnati Reds 66/1

Milwaukee Brewers 66/1

Colorado Rockies 80/1

New York Mets 80/1

Baltimore Orioles 150/1

Detroit Tigers 150/1

Washington Nationals 150/1

Seattle Mariners 300/1

AL Odds

Tampa Bay Rays 3/1

New York Yankees 4/1

Chicago White Sox 6/1

Minnesota Twins 7/1

Oakland Athletics 7/1

Houston Astros 9/1

Cleveland Indians 10/1

Toronto Blue Jays 14/1

Baltimore Orioles 60/1

Detroit Tigers 75/1

Seattle Mariners 125/1

NL Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers 3/2

San Diego Padres 9/2

Atlanta Braves 7/1

Chicago Cubs 9/1

Philadelphia Phillies 18/1

St. Louis Cardinals 18/1

Miami Marlins 20/1

San Francisco Giants 25/1

Milwaukee Brewers 28/1

Cincinnati Reds 33/1

New York Mets 33/1

Colorado Rockies 40/1

Washington Nationals 80/1