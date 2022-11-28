Dodgers And Star Free Agent Pitcher Discussing Potential Contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to meet with three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander today.

The New York Post's and MLB insider Jon Heyman was the first to report it.

Verlander is coming off an AL Cy Young award win with the Houston Astros. In 2022 he posted a career-best 1.75 ERA, 185 strikeouts, a 0.83 WHIP in 28 games, and 175 innings pitched.

He was by far the best pitcher in all of the A.L. and received all 30 first-place votes

Even though he is coming off a relatively healthy and best season, he will turn 40 in February. If L.A. can land the big righty, the Dodgers will be willing to do a short-term deal with a high AAV (similar to Max Scherzer's with the New York Mets).

Verlander's 2022 regular season was insane; his postseason numbers, however, are a different story. He has a career 3.64 ERA in the postseason and had a 5.85 ERA in the 2022 postseason. Justin has a record of 16-11 with 35 appearances and 230 strikeouts in October.

And people give Kershaw a lot of slack for his postseason performances.

Verlander has suffered through a handful of injuries; he only pitched in one game in 2020 and missed the entire 2021 campaign as he underwent Tommy John surgery. This season, he missed close to a month with a calf injury toward the end of the regular season.

The talent is clearly there, and he deserves the money; however, given his age and injury history, I don't think it would be the right move to give Verlander the money.

According to Sportrac, the soon-to-be 40-year-old's contract will be an estimated two-year $90 million contract with an AAV of $45 million, which would be the highest in MLB history.

On the other hand, the Dodgers need another solidified pitcher in their rotation, so they may pull the trigger on J.V.