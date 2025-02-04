Dodgers’ Andrew Friedman Discusses Kiké Hernández Free Agency, Potential Return to LA
Free agent Kiké Hernández remains on the market with just a week to go until Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers report to Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona for spring training.
Many Dodgers fans are anxious for the defending champions to bring back the October hero, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman provided a huge update on Hernández's chances of returning.
"The door will never be closed on Kiké," Friedman said at DodgerFest Saturday.
Chants of "Kiké!" erupted from the crowd at Dodger Stadium after Friedman's hopeful remarks. Hernández is an adored player in Los Angeles, and the feeling is mutual. The utility man shared a heartfelt message to Dodgers fan earlier this winter.
“From the moment I got to L.A., it was a humbling experience for me to have a fanbase that embraces me and loves me the way that they do,” Hernández said via The Shop. “The support. I’m a guy that I’m probably a better player than what the back of my card says numbers-wise. I bring more to the table than my stats, and the way that they love me, you’d think that I am the best player on the field each and every day I step on a baseball field.”
“There’s nothing more that I appreciate than everything they throw my way,” Hernández added. “From the bottom of my heart, I’ve always said I never know how to repay this fanbase for the way that they love me, but this year, signing late, coming into spring training late and joining a team that has a lot of expectations, I figured the best way to repay this fanbase was when I get my chance in October, I do my thing and help this team win. I feel like I did just that.”
In 2024, Hernández slashed .281/.373/.654 with 12 home runs and 42 runs batted in. Just before the All-Star break in July, Hernández started wearing glasses due to a recent diagnosis of astigmatism in his right eye.
The utility man appeared to break out of his slump after the midseason change. In the first half of the season, Hernández batted just .191 with 45 strikeouts and 15 RBIs, but drastically improved at a key time of the year.
Though Hernández endured highs and lows in the regular season, he emerged as an October hero for Los Angeles. Most notably, Hernández helped the Dodgers seal a Game 5 victory over the San Diego Padres in the NLDS with his solo home run.
Losing Hernández this offseason would certainly create a void in the clubhouse. The energy he brings to the Dodgers is invaluable.
