Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Heaps Praise on Recently Acquired All-Star Outfielder

Dodgers fans know that President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Freidman will always do everything he can to improve the LA roster. One of his favorite trade moves tends to be with low-risk high-reward "reclamation projects" like Max Muncy, Justin Turner, and Andrew Heaney. So when the Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees last week, it wasn't exactly surprising.

The two-time Gold Glove outfielder had notably been having one of the worst years of his career in the batter's box and was quite unhappy in the Big Apple. But that doesn't mean the talent is no longer there and Friedman is counting on that fact.

“A year ago he was worth a lot in the industry and got traded for a lot. The true talent level remains. I think it is obviously elite, off-the-charts power. Really good decision-making in the box, a really good defender in the outfield, who does have some swing and miss in his game, for sure. And when those other things are clicking, it still is a really valuable player."

Clearly, Andrew sees what an asset Gallo can be to the Dodgers.

“We feel like it’s such a really compelling kind of upside story, coupled with the fit. Throughout the year we’ve just been a little bit short in the outfield, so to add a really good defensive outfielder also helps.”

That's a lot of high praise from Andrew and Gallo in LA seems to be a win-win situation. The Dodgers will at the least get some more experience in the outfield (no offense to Gavin Lux) and with the help of the outstanding Dodgers coaching staff, hopefully, he will regain his All-Star batting numbers.