Skip to main content
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Heaps Praise on Recently Acquired All-Star Outfielder

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Heaps Praise on Recently Acquired All-Star Outfielder

Los Angeles Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman speaks highly of recently acquired All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo.

Dodgers fans know that President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Freidman will always do everything he can to improve the LA roster. One of his favorite trade moves tends to be with low-risk high-reward "reclamation projects" like Max Muncy, Justin Turner, and Andrew Heaney. So when the Dodgers acquired Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees last week, it wasn't exactly surprising.

The two-time Gold Glove outfielder had notably been having one of the worst years of his career in the batter's box and was quite unhappy in the Big Apple. But that doesn't mean the talent is no longer there and Friedman is counting on that fact.

“A year ago he was worth a lot in the industry and got traded for a lot. The true talent level remains. I think it is obviously elite, off-the-charts power. Really good decision-making in the box, a really good defender in the outfield, who does have some swing and miss in his game, for sure. And when those other things are clicking, it still is a really valuable player."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clearly, Andrew sees what an asset Gallo can be to the Dodgers.

“We feel like it’s such a really compelling kind of upside story, coupled with the fit. Throughout the year we’ve just been a little bit short in the outfield, so to add a really good defensive outfielder also helps.”

Dodgers Trade For Joey Gallo, Why LA Traded For Former All-Star, LA Trades Jake Lamb, Mitch White

That's a lot of high praise from Andrew and Gallo in LA seems to be a win-win situation. The Dodgers will at the least get some more experience in the outfield (no offense to Gavin Lux) and with the help of the outstanding Dodgers coaching staff, hopefully, he will regain his All-Star batting numbers.

Joey GalloLos Angeles DodgersNew York Yankees

USATSI_18841211_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: What the Nationals Wanted From LA in the Trade For Juan Soto

By Selena Marquez1 hour ago
USATSI_18753635_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Veteran Joins Legend Fernando Valenzuela in Exclusive Club

By Selena Marquez2 hours ago
USATSI_18797277_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA All-Star Makes Surprising Pick for Favorite Road Stadium

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
May 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Trayce Thompson (21) hits a walk off home run in the ninth inning of the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Dodgers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Klay Thompson Joins Brother Trayce at Clayton Kershaw Charity Event

By AJ Gonzalez4 hours ago
USATSI_18027042_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Vin Scully Funeral Services Held in Westlake Village

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18284200_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Adds Baltimore Orioles Infielder onto 40-man Roster

By Adam Salcido6 hours ago
KP
News

Dodgers Injury Update: Veteran LA Outfielder Not Ruling Out Surprising Comeback

By AJ Gonzalez7 hours ago
Oct 7, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates after hitting a solo home run off of San Diego Padres starting pitcher Zach Davies (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game two of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Has Epic Game In Prime Time Clash

By Ryan Menzie11 hours ago