Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Makes Huge Announcement Regarding Pitching Staff
The Los Angeles Dodgers might just have too much talent on the pitching roster.
Most general managers in MLB would likely part ways with a limb or two for this "problem" the Dodgers have, but president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman sees this more as an opportunity.
After looking at the team schedule, calculating potential rest days, and forseeing when pitchers of note will return from injury, The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett reported that Friedman will not go with a six-man pitching rotation to start the year.
As much fun as it would be for fans to go down the list and see the kind of talent opposing ball clubs are going to have to face daily, it seems like L.A. is going to take a more conservative approach, especially with last year's influx of pitching injuries.
The Opening Day starter to start the quest of becoming baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter-century will be Yoshinobu Yamamoto. From there, the Dodgers can go with Cy Young award-winner Blake Snell, All-Star Tyler Glasnow, pitching phenom Roki Sasaki, or a plethora of other arms on deck.
As the Dodgers try to solidify a rotation for the first part of the season, reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani aims to be ready to pitch by May according to manager Dave Roberts.
There is also the imminent return of the longest-tenured Dodger, Clayton Kershaw. Although not predicted to be a major part of the rotation, everyone affiliated with the Dodgers would want to see the three-time Cy Young winner pitch more than his 2024 total of 30 innings pitched.
One can't talk about injured Dodgers pitchers without mentioning Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May as well.
Gonsolin is back after being sidelined for the entirety of 2024 recovering from Tommy John, and May looks to return to action after a Tommy John revision, flexor tendon surgery, and almost fatally, undergoing a ruptured esophagus and subsequent surgery since he last played in mid-2023.
There is no shortage of talented arms in L.A. so no matter who it ends up being, expect a five-man rotation.
