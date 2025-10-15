Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Sent Message to Brewers Manager Ahead of NLCS
Even when competing at the highest level for the sport's biggest prize, two major figureheads involved with the last two National League teams remaining demonstrated that sportsmanship can still take place.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports wrote a piece in which he aimed to highlight the somewhat strange choice of Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy to downplay how good his team is.
Murphy shared with Nightengale that he had received a text message from Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. Being a jovial and highly charismatic guy, Murphy relayed what was said in the wake of his team beating the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-five NLDS.
“Congrats, look forward to seeing you, Please see if you can be a little more hospitable than you were with us this season. Thanks for your consideration."
Murphy doubled down on the David vs. Goliath narrative once more — joking that the only this series would be fair would be if Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernandez played with gloves on the opposite hands.
Throughout the postseason and particular in the early stages of the NLCS, the Milwaukee skipper has been constantly making comments as to how his team is seemingly inferior to the Dodgers based on payroll and star power.
This message may be pushed to try and motivate his team further — though there's some flawed logic based on tangible facts.
The Brewers won the most games of any team in baseball this year. Milwaukee earned home field advantage in this series, and the team went undefeated (6-0) versus the Dodgers in the regular season.
Additionally, the Brewers are not a talentless team by any stretch of the imagination. Whether it's elite pitching (Freddy Peralta, Abner Uribe, Trevor Megill, Jacob Misiorowski), proven commodities (Christian Yelich), or young stars (William Contreras, Sal Frelick, Jackson Chourio), this Brewers bunch more than deserves to be at this spot only a handful of wins away from the World Series.
As it pertains to Friedman, it's yet another example of the class and respect emanating from the Dodgers front office and its organization as a whole
Given the reputations of both ballclubs and the players in this series, it would be borderline shocking to see any semblance of theatrics on the field.
