Skip to main content
Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Still Loves What He's Doing

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Still Loves What He's Doing

Even after all the success with the Dodgers, Andrew Friedman is still enjoying every victory.

Much of the Dodgers' success comes from not only the players on the field but a lot of behind-the-scenes work from the front office.

Andrew Friedman, President of Baseball Operations for the LA Dodgers, is one of those men to thank. 

He's the man who made the Freddie Freeman acquisition possible and has produced the deep farm system with products such as Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, and Will Smith as well as a few on the rise like Bobby Miller, Diego Cartaya, and Miguel Vargas.

Friedman is one of the best to do it and has lots of success to prove it:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Has clinched a playoff berth in all seven of his seasons with Los Angeles
  • Was named Major League Baseball’s 2020 Executive of the Year
  • Since his first year with the team in 2015, the Dodgers had won six straight NL West division titles ('15-'20)
  • Was also a part of the team's 2020 World Series Championship season. 
  • The Dodgers have twice (2017, ’20) been recognized by Baseball America as its Organization of the Year, honoring the team for its success from top to bottom.

Friedman has clinched a playoff berth in all seven of his seasons with Los Angeles and took some time to talk with insider David Vassegh after the Dodgers clinched their latest division title on Tuesday night. 

One of the biggest takeaways from their conversation included his future with the team. He had this to say:

"Each year is so different for me -- the arc is different, the players involved, the situations that lead up to it... and I love it. Each time for me is like the first. I think it is really important to have that mindset. If it ever gets to a point where it's not that, I think it's time to look for something else to do."

I think all Dodgers fans can agree that we hope he's not going anywhere and from what it seems like Friedman doesn't plan on it either. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19026186_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Elects Free Agency Following DFA

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18797991_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18254709_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Started Sensing Something Special Early This Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18955332_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Set to Officially Get a Big Bat Back in the Lineup

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18423264_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Friday Night Match Up Only Available on Streaming

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18809868_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: David Price Continues Trend for Postseason Return

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18007820_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Number 5 Prospect Headlines LA's 7 Players Joining AFL Roster

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15956605_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Gondola Project Causing Concerns Ahead of Scheduled Completion

By Ryan Menzie