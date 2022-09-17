Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Still Loves What He's Doing

Much of the Dodgers' success comes from not only the players on the field but a lot of behind-the-scenes work from the front office.

Andrew Friedman, President of Baseball Operations for the LA Dodgers, is one of those men to thank.

He's the man who made the Freddie Freeman acquisition possible and has produced the deep farm system with products such as Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, and Will Smith as well as a few on the rise like Bobby Miller, Diego Cartaya, and Miguel Vargas.

Friedman is one of the best to do it and has lots of success to prove it:

Has clinched a playoff berth in all seven of his seasons with Los Angeles

Was named Major League Baseball’s 2020 Executive of the Year

Since his first year with the team in 2015, the Dodgers had won six straight NL West division titles ('15-'20)

Was also a part of the team's 2020 World Series Championship season.

The Dodgers have twice (2017, ’20) been recognized by Baseball America as its Organization of the Year, honoring the team for its success from top to bottom.

Friedman took some time to talk with insider David Vassegh after the Dodgers clinched their latest division title on Tuesday night.

One of the biggest takeaways from their conversation included his future with the team. He had this to say:

"Each year is so different for me -- the arc is different, the players involved, the situations that lead up to it... and I love it. Each time for me is like the first. I think it is really important to have that mindset. If it ever gets to a point where it's not that, I think it's time to look for something else to do."

I think all Dodgers fans can agree that we hope he's not going anywhere and from what it seems like Friedman doesn't plan on it either.