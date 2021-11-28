Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Corey Seager

    Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Wants Corey Seager Back

    LA’s track record of re-signing top free agents is good.
    The Dodgers have yet to sign any of LA's top five free agents. Some team depth moves and player personnel changes have happened but nothing like what fans have been hoping for. Try not to worry too much though, if we've learned anything these past few years, it's that the front office has a plan.

    Dodgers President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, has said he wants to give every free agent needs some time to figure out what is best for them and their families, which is completely understandable. While Los Angeles club executives and fans are hopeful all 12 free-agent players from the 2021 squad will return, it's just not realistic.

    That being said, there are a few players, like Corey Seager, that Friedman is monitoring more closely. Recently, Andrew made an appearance on MLB Network's High Heat with Chris Russo and Alanna Rizzo where he discussed current free agent shortstop Seager among other things.

    Seager’s obviously meant a great deal to us looking back. And I think we have a pretty demonstrative track record with guys that we know well and have been with us. We’ll be aggressive to try to retain. That being said, we have a lot of other really talented players as well and a whole payroll to look at and manage. He’s a great player. He’s gonna get a great contract rightfully so and time will tell how it kind of plays out.

    After being eliminated from World Series contention, the 27-year-old spoke fondly of his time in LA and seemed to want to return. But keep in mind, that sentiment was during an emotional time for a team whose postseason was over and a player whose future was and is still, uncertain.

    The Dodgers would love for Seager and others to return, but with payroll restrictions looming, and the team having excellent talent still under contract, if someone like Seager or Kenley Jansen should ultimately decide to leave, the talent on the field wouldn't be too impacted.

    Being one of the top free agents on the market, there's no shortage of interested parties when it comes to Corey Seager. Links have already been made to the Yankees, Rangers, and Tigers. But that doesn't necessarily mean anything as no contract has been signed just yet. Many feel that chances are good he returns to Los Angeles on a long-term deal. But if he does sign elsewhere, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising as Andrew Friedman has made clear all offseason long, that it's a definite possibility.

