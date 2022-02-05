Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Could Testify in Trial of Former Angels Staffer

In 2019, the sports world was shocked by the passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. It was reported that Skaggs unfortunately died from asphyxiation due to a lethal mix of alcohol and drugs. Skaggs had oxycodone and fentanyl in his system and according to the reports, the drugs were provided to Skaggs by former Angels communication director Eric Kay.

Kay has since been fired by the Angels and it has also come to light that he possibly provided drugs to multiple other players dating back to 2017. He’s been charged with possession and distribution of controlled substances.

The trail is set to begin next week and newly acquired Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney is listed as a potential witness.

Heaney pitched for the Angels from 2015 to 2021. He and Skaggs were teammates for four seasons. Heaney and Skaggs were close friends. Back in 2020, Heaney rebuffed the notion that his teammate and friend was a drug addict in an interview with the LA Times.

“We’ve talked about it a million times. We were all on the flight. It’s not like we carried him off the plane. That [stuff] could happen in an instant. ... If anybody felt like he had a problem, and it was obvious, we would have said something. ... I don’t think he did [have a drug problem]. I still believe that, to this day. Trust me, I’ve thought about it a million times. That [crap] had to play out exactly how it played out to have the effect that it did.”

Heaney and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $8M contract in November.