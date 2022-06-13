Skip to main content
Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Knocking on the Door to Make MLB Return

The journeyman left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney is nearing a return to the Dodgers.

Just when the Dodgers made their rotation whole for the first time in weeks, Walker Buehler went down with a flexor tendon injury that will cause the LA ace to miss at least 6-8 weeks. Clayton Kershaw made his return to the mound on Saturday and now, the Dodgers are waiting for Andrew Heaney's return to get the rotation back to full strength.

Heaney made a pair of promising starts at the start of the season before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. The lefty has been out making Minor League rehab starts, and Dave Roberts outlined expectations for Heaney after the southpaw takes the mound for his third rehab start on Tuesday (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

"Roberts said the plan now is for Heaney to make a third rehab start on Tuesday with Double-A Tulsa (because of travel logistics) and stretch out to “five, five-plus (innings) and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

The journeyman pitcher threw four innings in his last start and did not allow a single run. According to the radar guns, Heaney's heater registered 94 miles per hour.

LA signed the 31-year-old to a one-year, $8M pact this past offseason and now, how he bounces back in the big leagues in the coming weeks could have a big impact with how the team handles the trade deadline.

Conceivably, Heaney could make his first start since the middle of April when the Dodgers head to Cincinnati next week for a three-game set.

