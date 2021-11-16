Skip to main content
    November 16, 2021
    Andrew Heaney

    Dodgers: Andrew Heaney Talks About Adjustments Discussed with Coaches

    The new Dodgers left-hander looks to be the latest successful reclamation project for the front office.
    Andrew Heaney was not exactly what Dodger fans had in mind as the first move of the offseason and free-agent extravaganza. While signing a pitcher with an ERA coming in at 5.83 in 30 games last season may seem odd to some fans, but there's usually something up the sleeves of the LA front office.

    Last week, at the annual general managers meetings, Andrew Friedman discussed what he sees in the newest addition to the pitching staff.

    “We think there’s real upside with Andrew. He’s got a lot of good things in place. We wouldn’t have done it if we didn’t think there was some real upside that we can tap into, and we’ll see as we get into the season. … He’s got really strong ingredients in place. We think we can get him to a place where he’s one of five on a championship-caliber team, and there’s some real upside.

    Heaney boasts a three-pitch mix -- a curveball, changeup, and a fastball with a notably high spin rate. All of which, the Dodgers talent evaluators tend to look for in a pitcher. Alex Vesia and Garrett Clevinger, who were also under-the-radar acquisitions with high spin rates, have been a testament to the success of the method.

    On Friday, Heaney addressed conversations he'd had with the front office before his signing that pointed to the research that had already been done on the left-hander.

    “I’m excited because I think there’s some really low-hanging fruit, but I also understand some of the things they want me to do I think are going to be a bit more difficult and some stuff that I’m going to have to really buckle down and work hard this offseason to not just do one or two times but to be able to consistently do every single time I take the mound.”

    While Heaney won't be the main headline-grabbing move this winter, if everything goes according to plan, he will undoubtedly be a crucial component to the team's success in 2022.

    Sep 25, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (28) reacts after giving up a solo homer to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (background) in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
