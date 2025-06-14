Dodgers Appear Set to Get Major Pitching Reinforcement Back From Injury
Help appears to be on the way to aid the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching roster.
The absurd amount of 14 pitchers stowed away on the injured list is certainly troubling, to say the least, but L.A. is continuing to stay above water. A young right-hander in Emmet Sheehan looks to be ready to return to the team after being out since October 2023.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke on if he will need another rehab start or will be activated imminently.
"Whether he needs another one there or he joins us, I think that’s what internally we’re going to make that final decision here in the next day or two.”
The hope after Sheehan's last rehab start was to get through four innings, per Alex Freedman, but there was still a lot of promise in his 3.1 innings pitched.
The 25-year-old right-hander tossed seven strikeouts, allowed no walks, six hits, and four earned runs. Two of the hits allowed were home runs, one of which was a two-run shot.
Additionally, of Sheehan's 63 pitches, 43 were strikes while 15 were swung on and missed by opposing batters.
Sheehan has 9.1 innings over three Triple-A starts this season, totalling 16 strikeouts to just one walk. In fact, six of the 10 overall hits he allowed in his rehab starts came from his most recent outing.
The stat line from his last start doesn't tell the full story of Sheehan's return to the mound from a Tommy John and internal brace procedure. The stuff is clearly there with the young pitcher, and he appears to be ready for The Show once again.
As for the question of his activation versus another rehab start, that will all depend on what Roberts and the rest of his staff believe is the correct course of action. The pitching staff is in need of some more depth, but Sheehan's longterm recovery is paramount to a current issue.
Regardless of if Sheehan logs one more rehab start or not, he will hope to bring that same swing-and-miss rate to The Show when he arrives.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.